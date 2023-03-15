Authorities were in pursuit of a driver suspected of burglary at a Dick’s Sporting Goods Store Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with West Covina Police Department initiated the pursuit just after 5 p.m. when the suspect was in the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway.

Sky5 was overhead as the suspect, driving a blue Mercedes, was clocked at speeds of 100 miles per hour and faster.

After exiting the freeway onto surface streets, the suspect was seen driving dangerously fast, weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the wrong side of the road in the area of Long Beach.

As authorities tracked the driver from the air, the suspect entered a parking structure. Officers with the Long Beach Police Department arrived to the scene and began searching for the suspect and Sky5 was redirected to a swift–water rescue in the Los Angeles River.

It is so far unclear if the driver got away.