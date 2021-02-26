Authorities pursue driver in Gateway Cities area

Officials were chasing a driver around the Gateway Cities area of Los Angeles County Friday night.

Sky5 arrived above the chase at about 10:10 p.m. as the black sedan was speeding around surface streets in Bell Gardens, soon winding into Bell and Maywood.

The car was seen weaving through other cars and onto the wrong side of the road, and at times running red lights.

By 10:30 p.m., the car had made its way through Vernon and was in Huntington Park.

The driver eventually reached the city of L.A., but got onto the freeway and eventually made it back into Bell on the southbound 710 Freeway.

Shortly after 11 p.m. officers stopping chasing the suspect with their lights engaged, though a law enforcement helicopter was still monitoring it from above. One police car was following the car at a distance with no sirens engaged.

The pursuit driver was maneuvering more safely, but continued winding around the Vernon area, after officers were no longer in pursuit.