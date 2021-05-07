Authorities abandon pursuit of SUV driver on WB 10 Freeway in East L.A.

Authorities were pursuing a driver across freeways in the Los Angeles area Friday afternoon.

Sky5 arrived above the chase at about 3:20 p.m., and the white BMW SUV was making its way down Atlantic Boulevard in Commerce. It then got onto the interstate, where it was moving swiftly through light traffic with police units following close behind.

Officials could not immediately confirm what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

The pursuit driver merged onto the northbound 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles. The driver briefly pulled over onto the freeway shoulder in the area of Third Street but soon continued northbound.

Police units were no longer chasing the SUV, but a law enforcement helicopter was still monitoring the pursuit vehicle from above as it moved with the flow of traffic.

As the driver merged onto the westbound 10 Freeway, the air unit stopped tracking it as well.

Authorities could not immediately be reached for further details on when and where the pursuit began, or why it was terminated.