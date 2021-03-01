Pursuit ends as driver abandons car outside Walmart in Westminster; 1 detained

A vehicle pursuit across Orange County Monday night ended when the driver ran into a Walmart in Westminster.

Sky5 arrived above the chase shortly after 10:30 p.m., as the black sedan was headed west on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim near Tustin Avenue.

The car was moving at a moderate pace, with at least three law enforcement vehicles with sirens engaged following close behind.

The driver was being chased for an alleged failure to yield after officers with the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division had tried to stop the vehicle and it refused to pull over, CHP said.

CHP could not immediately provide details on when or where the pursuit began.

By 10:48 p.m., the car had reached Buena Park and exited the freeway at Beach Boulevard, taking the chase onto surface streets near Knott’s Berry Farm.

The pursuit driver’s windshield appeared to be largely obscured from inside by a sun shade.

As the car headed south on Beach Boulevard, the driver stopped briefly near Anacapa Way in Anaheim to let out a passenger before continuing south into Stanton.

Just after 11 p.m., car pulled into the parking lot of a Walmart at 13331 Beach Blvd. in Westminster. The driver parked on the sidewalk directly in front of the store’s entrance and fled inside.

Some officers followed the driver inside the store while others were investigating the vehicle parked outside.

Police were seen detaining a person at the corner of Trask Avenue and Beach Boulevard, but the person appeared to be dressed differently from the driver who ran into the store.

Authorities were continuing to investigate, and no further details were available.