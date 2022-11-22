Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver on the southbound 710 Freeway.

While on the freeway, three people fled the vehicle. It is unclear if they have been taken into custody.

Aerial footage from Sky5, showed the suspect exit the freeway, running a red light and driving at speeds of 60 miles per hour on surface streets in the area of South Gate.

After driving in a residential area, the suspect made a sharp turn, crashed the car and exited the vehicle.

Authorities have swarmed the South Gate neighborhood, searching for the suspect.