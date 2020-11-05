Reckless DUI suspect in big truck detained after hitting pole during pursuit in Valley Glen

A driver was in custody following the pursuit of an oversized pickup truck across the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

The driver was originally wanted on suspicion of reckless DUI, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County sheriff’s station in Calabasas.

Sky5 arrived above the chase shortly before 9:45 p.m., as the Ford truck customized with a lift kit and six sets of large, dually tires was making its way south from Calabasas on the 101 Freeway.

Officials could not immediately confirm when or where the pursuit began.

The truck exited the 101 Freeway at Woodman Avenue in Sherman Oaks and began weaving through residential areas, making its way north into Van Nuys.

At least two law enforcement vehicles were following close behind the pickup, which was traveling at a moderate speed.

In Valley Glen, the pickup driver struck and leveled a light pole, stopping the truck on a curb. He then got out of the vehicle and surrendered to authorities.

No further details were immediately available.