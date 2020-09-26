Pursuit driver detained after striking several vehicles, running shirtless across 210 Fwy in Lake View Terrace

Authorities were in pursuit of a driver in the San Fernando Valley area Friday night, a chase that ended with several vehicles hit and a shirtless man running across the 210 Freeway.

The driver was originally wanted for speeding when the pursuit began at 7:16 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway in Torrance, according to California Highway Patrol.

Sky5 was overhead as the Chevy Silverado continued northbound on the 405 approaching Devonshire Street around 7:35 p.m. The vehicle weaved between the HOV lane and the lane to the right of it, swerving and sliding against another car.

The Chevy then made its way toward the 405 interchange, swerving and hitting several more vehicles from the side.

After making its way onto the northbound 5 Freeway, the car made a wide swerve and got onto the eastbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar around 7:40 p.m.

There were no ground police units following the car, but there was a police helicopter following overhead.

Maneuvering dangerously across all lanes, the Chevy approached the Lake View Terrace area via the 210 Freeway.

While attempting to drive between two cars in order to pass through them, the Chevy struck at least one of them, then hit the left hand barrier of the freeway. The car lost its rear, left side tire, and a stream of sparks began to fly from the back of the vehicle.

The driver pulled over on the right-hand shoulder and got out of his car, shirtless, and started running towards other vehicles on the freeway, trying to get inside.

Two California Highway Patrol vehicles blocked the man in and tased him, then held him down and handcuffed him around 7:48 p.m. between the Wheatland Avenue and Osborne Street exits.

He was taken into an ambulance and transported.