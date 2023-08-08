Authorities were in pursuit of a driver that a stole a vehicle out of the city of Montebello Tuesday night.

While leading deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in chase, the suspect reportedly clipped two vehicles at an intersection in South El Monte, causing visible damage to the white four-door sedan’s front end, before getting on the westbound 60 Freeway.

The suspect later exited the freeway onto surface streets in the East Los Angeles area.

Sky5 was overhead when the man stopped his vehicle, ran behind a home and quickly returned to the front of the residence where he appeared to be having a conversation with someone.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle and took off yet again, speeding down Whittier Boulevard where he weaved through traffic and blew through several red lights.

A stolen vehicle pursuit suspect seen surrendering after a high-speed chase on Aug. 8, 2023. (KTLA)

While winding his way back to the Montebello area, near Victoria and Maples avenues, he slowed the vehicle to a stop, exited and surrendered to deputies.