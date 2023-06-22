Authorities were in pursuit of a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle, who was also reportedly wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, that ultimately got away evaded capture in South Los Angeles Thursday night.

The suspect, driving what appeared to be a dark colored Jaguar with a passenger inside, was leading authorities in a chase on the westbound 10 Freeway after the pursuit originated in the Inland Empire.

The driver was clocked at speeds of 140 miles an hour before exiting the freeway in downtown Los Angeles and later transitioning to the southbound 110 Freeway.

Due to the high-speeds and dangerous maneuvering of the suspect, law enforcement ground units pulled back from the chase and tracked the vehicle from the air.

Stolen vehicle suspect on the 10 Freeway clocked at speeds of 140 while authorities were in pursuit on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Stolen vehicle suspect seen here after exiting the 110 Freeway downtown on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

What appears to be an unoccupied vehicle after two suspects exited the car and allowed it to roll down Manchester Avenue on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Law enforcement behind the apparent unoccupied pursuit vehicle as it rolled to a stop in South L.A. on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspect exited the 110 Freeway at Manchester Avenue. While under the freeway overpass, both suspects appear to have exited the Jaguar and allowed the unoccupied vehicle to roll down the road in traffic, toward Broadway Avenue.

Police ground units surrounded the vehicle, but so far there are no reports of any arrests.

