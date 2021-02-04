Driver becomes stuck during police pursuit in Woodland Hills area

A police pursuit of a fleeing driver came to a halt after the suspect vehicle got stuck in the Woodland Hills area Thursday afternoon.

Officers initiated the pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect at about 5 p.m., said Officer Tony Im, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sky5 arrived above the chase just before 5:30 p.m., as the black sedan was speeding across several lanes of traffic in the area of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Moments later, the driver reached a dead end in the form of a fenced-in cul-de-sac, but drove the vehicle through the fencing.

The car tried to continue forward through a soft dirt lot but appeared to have become stuck in an embankment next to Ventura Boulevard, near Royer Avenue in Woodland Hills.

The driver remained in the car and appeared to be attempting to communicate via phone.

