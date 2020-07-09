Stolen vehicle suspect flees to parking structure after pursuit ends in Santa Monica

A pursuit suspect fled to a parking structure after a chase from Orange County led into Santa Monica Thursday.

The chase began near the 405 Freeway at Brookhurst Street in the Westminster area, where the black sedan is believed to have been stolen from, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said its officers began pursuing the vehicle shortly before 1 p.m.

At least two people were in the car, including a woman who was seen getting out and walking away when the driver stopped at a red light on Entrada Drive about 20 minutes later, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The vehicle ended up going into a parking structure on Wilshire Boulevard and 12th Street.

Officers arrived at the location shortly after and were seen surrounding the structure and searching the area for the driver.

No further details were immediately available.