Pursuit of shooting suspect ends in Mid-Wilshire area of L.A.

A police chase involving a shooting suspect came to an end in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. Sky5 is overhead.

One of the white SUV’s occupants is suspected in a shooting, said L.A. police Officer Lizeth Lomeli. LAPD could not immediately provide further details on the shooting.

Following the gunfire, the suspect got onto the 10 Freeway downtown, Lomeli said. He was believed to still be armed.

Sky5 arrived above the chase shortly before 2:30 p.m., as the white SUV made its way through the Arlington Heights and Mid-Wilshire areas. It appeared there were multiple people inside the vehicle.

At least six police vehicles were following close behind.

The suspect vehicle slowed to a stop on Longwood Avenue near Olympic Boulevard, and the driver and passenger got out to surrender.

Check back for updates on this developing story.