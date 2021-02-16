Stolen car heads into Eagle Rock parking garage during pursuit

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Los Angeles area ended when the driver pulled into a parking garage in Eagle Rock Tuesday night.

Authorities initially started chasing the car because it was reported stolen, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Kravig could not immediately confirm when or where the pursuit began.

Sky5 arrived above the chase shortly after 9 p.m. as the car was exiting the freeway in downtown L.A. The car soon got back on the freeway and headed up the 2 into the Eagle Rock.

The vehicle again exited the freeway at Colorado Boulevard and headed into a parking structure at the Eagle Rock Plaza at about 9:12 p.m.

The outcome of the situation was unclear. Sky5 was unable to see what unfolded in the parking garage and left the scene at about 9:15 p.m.