Authorities in pursuit of stolen U-Haul in Long Beach area

Authorities are in pursuit of a stolen U-Haul in the Long Beach area Monday evening. Sky5 is overhead.

At 9:06 p.m., the truck was driving along Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana, making its way past Westminster Avenue and traveling into Garden Grove.

Within two minutes, the truck was on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove as at least two patrol vehicles with flashing emergency lights continued following. At 9:12 p.m., the truck was entering the Seal Beach area as it stayed on the 22 Freeway.

By 9:15 p.m., the vehicle was driving northbound on the 405 Freeway in the Long Beach area, near where the 22 and 405 freeways merge. Sky5 captured what appeared to be a cardboard sign with $19.99 written across it covering the truck’s windshield.

At 9:21 p.m., the truck stopped for a moment before continuing on, attempting to exit the freeway but then driving into some bushes briefly. Three minutes later, the U-Haul was off the freeway and entered a parking lot near Long Beach Boulevard and Wardlow Road.

The truck left the lot without stopping and started to drive northbound along Long Beach Boulevard.

As Sky5 was overhead at 9:28 p.m., the driver appeared to toss something out the window as he or she continued driving along Long Beach. The truck’s front tire on the driver’s side appeared to be missing, with the vehicle’s bare metal rims scraping along the ground as the chase continued.

At 9:33 p.m., the truck ended up going in the opposite direction, southbound, along Long Beach Boulevard.

Check back for updates to this developing story.