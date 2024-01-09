Authorities chased a stolen vehicle through residential neighborhoods in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning before calling off the chase, allowing the vehicle to escape.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit began in the Carson area around 9:30 a.m.

The red sedan was seen speeding down alleyways and residential streets through South L.A., driving on the wrong side of the street, running red lights and nearly hitting other vehicles and pedestrians.

At one point, the vehicle went airborne and nearly lost control after driving through an intersection.

A stolen vehicle being pursued on Jan. 9. 2024. (Sky5)

The vehicle had just one occupant after two other occupants fled the vehicle, an LASD spokesperson confirmed to KTLA.

Authorities stopped chasing the vehicle at about 10 a.m. so the pursuit would not endanger the surrounding community.