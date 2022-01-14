Stolen vehicle pursuit ends when driver exits 110 Freeway in South L.A.

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle came to an end Friday morning after the driver exited the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

Sky 5 was over the chase around 5 a.m. as the red Cadillac was traveling near downtown Los Angeles.

The stolen vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, could be seen passing multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway.

Video showed the driver exit the freeway at about 5:15 a.m. and then re-enter a short time later.

The driver got off the freeway again just before 5:30 a.m. and stopped under a bridge in the South Los Angeles area.

The Cadillac could no longer be seen from Sky5 but authorities had closed Manchester Avenue on either side of the bridge and appeared to have the suspect surrounded.

Authorities were reopening Manchester Avenue around 6 a.m.

The suspect has not been identified and it was unclear where the vehicle was stolen from.