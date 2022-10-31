Officers with the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit of a driver in a suspected stolen truck Monday evening.

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division originally started tracking the driver on the southbound 5 Freeway, before turning the chase over to CHP in the area of Eagle Rock.

At one point during the chase, the pursuit suspect traveled the wrong direction on a one-way road.

On Lake Street, just north of the 210 Freeway, officers performed a dramatic PIT-maneuver, which caused the driver of the vehicle to spin out into the center divider.

The driver then bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to run away from officers, but quickly gave up after being surrounded by officers.

The driver then hugged a tree in the center-divider and refused to let go, forcing officers to pry the suspect off the tree and finally taking him into custody.