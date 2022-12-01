Officers with the Pomona Police Department were in pursuit of a driver Thursday night suspected of stealing a vehicle.

The driver of the white sedan led authorities in a chase on the northbound 71 Freeway.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed flames coming from the bottom of the vehicle, when the driver pulled over, exited the car, along with a passenger, and started running on the shoulder of the freeway.

Authorities quickly caught up to the pair and took them into custody on the 71 Freeway just north of Chino Avenue in Chino Hills.