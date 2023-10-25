A person suspected of driving recklessly while under the influence of drugs or alcohol was taken into custody by officers with the California Highway Patrol Wednesday after a nearly hourlong pursuit through South Los Angeles.

The chase began at around 5:30 p.m. as the driver was traveling in southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway before exiting at Florence Avenue onto surface streets.

While the pursuit suspect was not clocked at high speeds, aerial footage from Sky5 captured the driver blowing through red lights and stops signs.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody by CHP near the intersection of West 62nd Street and South Broadway.