SUV driver detained after pursuit on 210 Freeway in Fontana

A driver was in custody following a pursuit on the 210 Freeway in Fontana Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began shortly after 2:15 p.m. in the West Covina area, when officers tried to pull the white Chevrolet SUV over for impeding traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sky5 arrived above the scene just after 3 p.m., as the SUV pulling a small trailer made its way east past Cherry Avenue at a relatively slow pace.

Within minutes, the pursuit driver slowed to a stop and got out of his vehicle in the middle of the freeway. He surrendered to authorities, who took him into custody.

The man was wearing an orange safety vest and what appeared to be some sort of construction helmet.

No further details were immediately available.