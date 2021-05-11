1 in custody after stolen U-Haul truck erupts in flames during pursuit in Bellflower

One person is in custody after a pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul truck led authorities from Orange County to downtown Los Angeles and back again Tuesday morning.

The chase originated in Buena Park, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson who confirmed the truck was stolen and being driven by a single male occupant.

Sky5 initially caught up with the pursuit a little after 5 a.m. as the 26-foot U-Haul Super Mover was on the 605 Freeway in Whittier. The Super Mover is the largest truck U-Haul offers to the public for moving, according to its website.

The driver was being followed by CHP units as the truck transitioned to the westbound 60 Freeway in El Monte about 5:15 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a trailer sparking behind the truck, which appeared to be traveling at about 60 or 70 mph.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the driver transitioned the U-Haul to the northbound 5 Freeway on the East L.A. interchange. The truck later exited 5 Freeway in the Los Feliz area but re-entered headed southbound.

A stolen U-Haul truck being pursued by CHP officers is seen on the 605 Freeway near Cerritos on May 11, 2021. (KTLA)

The U-Haul continued on the 5 Freeway until transitioning to the southbound 605 Freeway in Downey.

About 6 a.m. the driver entered the eastbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos, as the truck headed back to where the pursuit began in Buena Park.

The truck appeared to run over a spike strip on the 91 Freeway just before 6:15 a.m.

The truck then exited the freeway on Euclid Street, with two flat front tires.

The tires began smoking as the driver continued to flee from authorities, getting back on the 91 Freeway headed westbound.

The driver had slowed down to about 10 mph due to the flat tires but was continuing forward as of about 6:30 a.m.

At one point, the driver appeared to be using a cellphone while slowly driving down the freeway.

A fire could be seen coming from the passenger side wheel as the truck continued on at about 6:38 a.m.

The flames appeared to be growing and spreading under the truck about 6:45 a.m.

A U-Haul truck catches fire while being pursued by authorities in Bellflower on May 11, 2021. (KTLA)

The vehicle exited the freeway on Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower with truck still burning.

The driver then jumped out of the truck and fled on foot after coming to a stop on Bellflower Boulevard with smoke filling the cabin of the vehicle.

Video showed the driver jump over several fences in an effort to evade authorities. He had some type of bag with him that he also threw over the fences and picked up as he fled.

Authorities set up a perimeter around an alley the man ran into before disappearing from view.

Meanwhile, the cab of the U-Haul truck was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and put it out.

A man was then seen walking away from the alley and was quickly approached by authorities.

The man, who was not carrying a bag at this time, surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.