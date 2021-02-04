Pursuit of Burbank police parking enforcement vehicle ends in Sun Valley

Authorities were in pursuit of a parking enforcement vehicle in the Burbank area before taking the driver into custody when the chase ended in Sun Valley Thursday evening.

Just before 6:50 p.m., the apparently stolen car — which had “Burbank Police Parking Enforcement” written along its side — pulled into a parking lot near Saticoy Street and Tujunga Avenue in Sun Valley, aerial footage from Sky5 shows.

The car had been fleeing from authorities before parking in the lot, bringing the chase to a sudden end. The driver got out right after parking next to a dark-colored sedan.

Just as he exited the car, at least three patrol vehicles pulled up and several officers got out. They approached the driver and appeared to tackle them before taking them into custody.

