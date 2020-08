Authorities are in pursuit of a vehicle driving through multiple cities in Orange County. Sky5 is overhead.

Aerial footage shows several law enforcement vehicles following the car at 11 p.m. in Costa Mesa before it traveled into Santa Ana minutes later.

The white vehicle drove down northbound Bristol Avenue for several minutes, passing Bishop Street at 11:05 p.m. Several cross streets along Bristol appeared blocked off by authorities.

Check back for updates to this developing story.