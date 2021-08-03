Homicide suspect pursuit ends with driver, passenger in custody in Azusa

A pursuit involving a homicide suspect came to an end with two people in custody in Azusa Tuesday morning.

The black and gold colored four-door vehicle had exited the 210 Freeway and taken to city streets in the Glendora area as Sky5 got over the chase about 6 a.m.

At one point during the pursuit, the vehicle was traveling at speeds over 100 mph, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed the pursuit involved a homicide suspect but no further details were immediately available.

The car came to a stop on West Foothill Boulevard between Azusa Avenue and San Gabriel Avenue in Azusa about 6:20 a.m.

Multiple patrol vehicles could be seen behind the stopped car.

The driver and a passenger exited the vehicle a short time later and were taken into custody without incident.