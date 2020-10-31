Driver in custody after pursuit ends with crash in North Hollywood area

A driver was taken into custody Friday evening after a pursuit ended with a crash in the North Hollywood area.

Aerial video from Sky5 shows the vehicle being chased by officers slamming into the back of another car around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Elmer Avenue and Vanowen Street. Sparks flew as the two cars scraped across the roadway.

After the crash, the driver was seen getting out of the vehicle and running away as officers followed close behind. The person was eventually taken into custody.

It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt in the collision. An ambulance could be seen at the crash site, where one damaged vehicle was stopped on a sidewalk, video shows.

It’s unclear why Los Angeles Police Department officers initially began pursuing the vehicle and no further details were immediately available.