Man detained after police pursuit in Van Nuys

Authorities were in pursuit of a driver in the San Fernando Valley area Wednesday afternoon.

Sky5 was overhead just after 5:30 p.m. as the white SUV sped through surface streets, zooming through intersections without stopping.

The man driving the car got out of the vehicle in a residential area around 5:37 p.m. and began running away. Meanwhile the SUV slid up against a parked car on Kester Avenue.

Minutes later, two police officers caught up to the man and tackled him down in Van Nuys. Four officers held him down while taking him into custody.