Pursuit ends in crash in North Hollywood

A pursuit through the San Fernando Valley area ended in a crash in North Hollywood Wednesday afternoon.

A black BMW being chased by officers slammed into two other vehicles around 3:50 p.m. in the area of Camarillo Street and Satsuma Avenue.

At least one person was seen running out of the BMW and was later seen being taken into custody.

It’s unclear what prompted officers to begin pursuing the vehicle and no further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.