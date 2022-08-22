Authorities are in pursuit of a vehicle in South Los Angeles. Sky5 is overhead.

The vehicle led authorities on several freeways before exiting onto surface streets at nearly double the speed limit.

The vehicle then left city streets and got onto the southbound 110 Freeway before exiting in Carson. The car navigated between several vehicles stopped at intersections and squeezed between a box truck and a second vehicle.

The vehicle continued to go back and forth between surface streets and freeways as it led California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicles at high speeds. The vehicle was visibly damaged and had multiple near-misses.

