Driver in custody after high-speed pursuit and crash in San Gabriel Valley area

A driver was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit that involved a three-vehicle crash in San Gabriel Valley area Monday morning.

Throughout the dangerous chase, the pursuit suspect was seen speeding and weaving in out of traffic on the westbound 210 Freeway.

At one point in Azusa, the grey sedan quickly drove across multiple lanes, hit the back of one pickup truck then slammed into another truck, spinning it around on the westbound freeway.

The crash did not stop the vehicle, which kept going at a high rate of speed with damage to its front and back.

The chase ended on a surface street in Baldwin Park, where officers were seen taking the driver into custody.

The driver was wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash in Azusa. No further details were immediately available.

