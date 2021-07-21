Authorities look for driver who stole car from Fairfax District, led officers on pursuit

Authorities are looking for an auto theft suspect who bailed from his car after leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit in a vehicle that police say was stolen in the Fairfax District on Wednesday morning.

The car was taken during a burglary in the 600 block of North Sierra Bonita shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee. Other property was also stolen during the incident, he said without elaborating on what or how many items.

Law enforcement began pursuing the car just after 9 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway in West Covina, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase had entered the Montclair area by the time Sky5 first got over the chase around 10:15 a.m. The black vehicle, which had a damaged back bumper, appeared to be driving erratically, speeding down surface streets, weaving through traffic and appearing to run at least one red light, aerial video showed.

Minutes later, the driver began slowing down as the car wound through a residential neighborhood. By that point, no patrol units could be seen directly behind the pursuit vehicle.

Around 10:25 a.m., the driver parked the car on a tree-lined street, exited the vehicle and appeared to remove his red shirt and change clothes before entering the back yard of a residence near Sixth Avenue and G Street in the Upland area, the aerial video showed. He could then be seen slowly sneaking through an adjacent alley.

Law enforcement personnel, including a K-9, were on scene combing the area for the driver.

The search was still underway when Sky5 left the scene, which was shortly before 11:15 a.m.

No additional information about the incident has been released.