Authorities with the Irvine Police Department are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man after he was struck and killed by a train Monday morning.

At 7:36 a.m., officers with the police department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a report about a pedestrian being struck by a Metrolink train traveling northbound in the 170 Technology Drive area in Irvine.

The train engineer told authorities that he saw a man waving at him while standing by himself on the wood planks near the outside of the tracks, a news release said.

Officials said that the engineer began to slow the train down while blowing the horn and saw the man turn his back to the train and appear to walk away from the scene.

The unidentified man was hit by the train and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said the man’s identity wouldn’t be released until his next of kin was notified of his death. His last known address was Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to a news release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact IPD Investigations at 949-724-7000.