Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are looking into what led up to a deadly double shooting in Rancho Palos Verdes early Monday morning.

According to an LASD release, the incident was reported around 6:50 a.m. in the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive.

The victims, an unidentified man and woman, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

