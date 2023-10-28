Police have opened an investigation into what led up to a man’s death in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of South Coronado Street just before 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arriving on scene, they discovered a man in his 50s who was “cold and stiff,” police said.

There is no indication of foul play, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

The man has not been identified by police and a cause of death is yet to be determined.

Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.