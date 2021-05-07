Authorities investigating death of man found with stab wounds in Compton

Deputies respond to the scene of a deadly stabbing in Compton on May 6, 2021. (KTLA)

Authorities are investigating the killing of a man who was found with multiple stab wounds in Compton Thursday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies first responded to the area of Nord Street and Wilmington Avenue just after 10 p.m. after getting a call about a man on a bench who appeared to be bleeding, sheriff’s Lt. Chris Kusayanagi said.

They arrived to find a man in his 50s with multiple stab wounds to his lower extremities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not identified the man. The lieutenant said the victim appeared to be a transient.

It’s unclear who stabbed him. Officials did not have a description of any suspects in the killing.

“There was no witnesses, and we are actively searching for any surveillance footage,” Kusayanagi said, adding that there was a trail of blood leading down the street.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.