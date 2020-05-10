Authorities investigating after man stabbed to death in Hawthorne

A man was stabbed to death in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Hawthorne Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of 129th Street about 12:30 a.m. after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, the department said in a news release.

They found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The officers had detained one person as a suspect in the stabbing when they arrived at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“The suspect was detained and is currently being questioned by Homicide Detectives,” authorities said.

Officials did not identify the victim or the suspect, and it’s unclear whether they knew each other.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is helping Hawthorne Police with the investigation.



No further details were immediately available.



Anyone with information can provide a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.