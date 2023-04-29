Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Investigators are looking into the shooting death of a man in South Los Angeles.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim in the 1500 block of East 88th Street around 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies discovered a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to their upper torso.

The victim was described as a 45–50-year-old Hispanic male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.