Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the deaths of two women in Diamond Bar.

According to a release from LASD, authorities responded to the 23800 block of Sapphire Canyon Road around 8 a.m. Saturday and found two female adults deceased at the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, police said, and foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org