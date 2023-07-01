A woman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Valinda that may have been gang related.

According to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with the Industry Station responded to the 15500 block of Fellowship Street in the unincorporated area of Valinda around 6 a.m. Saturday morning regarding a gunshot victim call.

The victim, only identified as a Hispanic female, was transported to a nearby hospital before deputies arrived on scene, and she was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the female was a victim of a drive-by shooting while she was outside in front of the location,” LASD said.

The incident may be gang related, authorities said. No suspect or vehicle description has been released.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide investigators are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, visit the Crime Stoppers website or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.