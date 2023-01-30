Police are investigating the source of anti-Armenian flyers found in Beverly Hills over the weekend. The flyers were found taped to street poles near La Cienega and Wilshire boulevards and surrounding areas.

One of the flyers read in part, “wipe Armenia off the map.”

“I was so angry,” Sepi Shyne, the mayor of Beverly Hills, told KTLA’s Kimberly Cheng. “We have seen so much hate against the Jewish community and Black folks, and it’s horrifying.

The discovery comes after the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors voted to call on President Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to support efforts to end the Azerbaijan blockade.

The blockade has severely limited the amount of food, water, and other necessities that enter Nagorno-Karabakh, a region home to 120,000 Armenians, PBS reported.

Armenian Americans held marches over the weekend to show their support for Armenians affected by the blockade.

Tenny Alaverdian, from the Armenian Youth Federation, helped organize a march on Saturday in Beverly Hills to call on local officials to act and support efforts to stop the blockade.

Alaverdian said that seeing the flyers in a community, she has called home all her life is “shocking and vile.”

The greater Los Angeles area is home to the largest concentration of Armenian Americans in the United States.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125.

Anonymous reports can be submitted by texting “TIP BHPDALERT” followed by the tip information to 888777.