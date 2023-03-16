Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials received a call about a bomb threat at Whitney High School in Cerritos around 12:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Scott Smith, a spokesperson for the ABC Unified School District, confirmed that the school is on lockdown and that students are safe in classrooms. They will released to parents and guardians when authorities determine there is no imminent safety threat.

According to a memo that was sent to a parent, a person called the Cerritos Station and threatened to detonate a bomb at the school unless they received $10,000.

Smith could not confirm the report regarding the money request sent in the memo.

Multiple Cerritos deputies are investigating the threat and a sheriff’s helicopter is orbiting the school.

Students will be escorted by deputies to Cerritos Park East located at 13150 East 166th St., officials said. Parents should go to Cerritos Park East with their ID’s to be reunited with their students.

