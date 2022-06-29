Authorities are investigating reports of convenience store robberies in Whittier and Diamond Bar Wednesday morning.

In one of the incidents, three suspects took a register from a store around 1 a.m. at 760 Break Canyon Road in Diamond Bar and fled on foot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A short time later, a robbery also involving three robbers happened at a 7-Eleven at 1437 Whittier Boulevard in Whittier, an employee at the store told KTLA.

There were also reports of another convenience store robbery in Pomona, at an Arco AMPM store on 2488 Reservoir Street, where police were seen responding overnight.

The Sheriff’s Department said it’s unknown whether the incidents are related.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 29, 2022.