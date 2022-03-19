Authorities are investigating after a man in his 60s was shot and killed in Baldwin Park Saturday morning.

The Baldwin Park Police Department responded to a home on the 3800 block of Puente Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday.

There they found a man believed to be about 65 years old who was shot multiple times in the upper torso in the backyard of the property. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect has not yet been identified, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting Baldwin Park police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.