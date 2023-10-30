A 61-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash occurred Sunday night in Huntington Beach.

Around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a traffic collision call on Magnolia Street and Hamilton Avenue involving a blue BMW X3 and a blue Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Magnolia Street, a preliminary investigation found. The 61-year-old man, only identified as a Costa Mesa resident, was driving the blue Harley-Davidson and died at the scene.

The driver of the BMV, identified as an 82-year-old man from Huntington Beach, was uninjured and cooperated with investigators, a news release said.

The preliminary investigation found that the BMW was traveling westbound on Hamilton Avenue and proceeded to make a left turn onto Magnolia Street. The blue Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Hamilton Avenue and entered the intersection as the BMV turned left.

Impaired vision does not appear to be a factor, authorities said.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing and is being handled by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator J. Rounds at 714-536-5666.