A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Valley Glen, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a call of shots fired came out at 5:45 a.m. in the 12100 block of Califa Street near the intersection with Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the victim in an alleyway behind an apartment complex. He was described as a man in his mid to late 20s, according to KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett.

He was “not conscious and not breathing” when officers found him, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to KTLA.

Footage from Sky5 showed a white sheet covering a body in the alleyway and a canopy being put up for the investigation.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the victim in an alleyway behind an apartment complex. (Sky5)

Evidence markers seen on the site of a deadly shooting in Valley Glen on Nov. 14, 2023. (Sky5)

Further down the street, several LAPD squad cars were seen blocking the end of Califa where it meets Laurel Canyon. (Sky5)

Further down the street, several LAPD squad cars were seen blocking the end of Califa where it meets Laurel Canyon.

“We’re seeing lots of evidence markers here on the sidewalk,” Prickett said. “Possibly some bullet casings near the body.”

No suspect information has been released.