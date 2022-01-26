Authorities investigating fatal shooting in San Gabriel

Multiple law enforcement officers are investigating a fatal shooting in San Gabriel on Jan. 26, 2022. (KTLA)

A person was fatally shot in San Gabriel Wednesday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the San Gabriel Police Department with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Department announced.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of South Prospect Avenue at 10:19 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department announced in a release.

In a tweet, the San Gabriel Police Department asked the public to avoid the area.

No information about the suspect or victim was available except that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” the release added.

Footage from Sky5 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles on scene for the investigation.

To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.