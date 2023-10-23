Authorities investigating flag burning in West Hills as hate crime

A suspect was seen lighting a flag on fire in front of a West Hills home on Saturday night, and now police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The flag was an American flag, but the home has visible Jewish symbols on it.

The homeowner, who was on her way home at the time, said she got a notification from her Ring app and saw a fire in front of her home.

A man was seen lighting an American flag on fire in front of a home in West Hills, Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 21. 2023.

A man was seen lighting an American flag on fire in front of a home in West Hills, Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 21. 2023.

A man was seen lighting an American flag on fire in front of a home in West Hills, Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 21. 2023.

Upon reviewing the footage from her app, she noticed the individual had been pacing in front of her house for about half an hour before he walked up and set the flag ablaze.

“I’m scared because I’m a mother of four kids,” the homeowner said. “We live in America…I want to be safe, and it’s a free country where anyone can believe in whatever they want to believe in.”

Police confirmed that they are searching the area for additional surveillance video.

No suspect description has been released.