Authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police and LAPD’s HazMat Units are investigating reports of an unknown white powder found in L.A. City Hall on Thursday.

The calls came in just before 2 p.m. after the unknown substance was found in the first floor mail room.

Two patients are being evaluated for unknown medical complaints, authorities said. Sky5 footage showed a large number of first responders at the scene.

No evacuations were reported, but authorities shut down Los Angeles Street between Temple and First streets.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.