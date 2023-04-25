A shooting involving a Placentia Police officer occurred in Fullerton on Tuesday night. 

According to the Fullerton Police Department, detectives with the Placentia Police Department were investigating a stalking case and attempted to contact the suspect when an officer-involved shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Yorba Linda Blvd. in Fullerton. 

Although the incident took place in Fullerton, it was a police officer from Placentia who was involved in the shooting. 

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. 

The officer was not injured. 

Authorities are conducting an investigation. 