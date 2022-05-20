Authorities are investigating after a US Bank branch in Redlands was robbed Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at the bank branch located at 640 Orange Street.

According to the Redlands Police Department, a man approached a teller with a handwritten note and demanded money. The teller complied and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen during the robbery, police said.

The robber then left the bank and fled on foot heading south on Orange Street and then west on Oriental Avenue.





The suspected bank robber is described as a Black man, about 35 years old, with a mustache, goatee and a long black ponytail. He was wearing all black at the time of the robbery, police said.

The robbery is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Redlands Police Department at 909-798-7681. You can also submit a tip online.