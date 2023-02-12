A California Highway Patrol cruiser seen in this undated file photo.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol are investigating reports of a shooting Friday on the 91 Freeway in Los Angeles County.

Calls about the incident came in just before 10 p.m., according to CHP.

Officers responded to the eastbound 91 Freeway at the southbound 710 Freeway transition in response to the calls.

A caller told authorities that they saw a passenger in a Honda Civic doing the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, though no further details were provided.

